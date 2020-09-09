AstraZeneca Pharma shares tank over 13 pc on COVID-19 vaccine study roadblock
As per reports, late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the shot. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the company said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:50 IST
Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma on Wednesday plunged over 13 percent after its COVID-19 vaccine study was paused following a participant's unexplained illness. The stock tumbled 13.40 percent to Rs 3,650 on the BSE.
On the NSE, it tanked 12.31 percent to Rs 3,710. As per reports, late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the shot.
In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the company said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow the review of safety data". AstraZeneca didn't reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it "a potentially unexplained illness".
The health news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom. An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the US and other countries.
