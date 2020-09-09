Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plasma therapy may be safe, effective in children with COVID-19: Study

One possible treatment that has been explored in adults is the use of convalescent plasma, which is derived from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, they said. The therapy can be administered in currently ill patients to generate an antibody response that renders the virus inert, according to the researchers.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:53 IST
Plasma therapy may be safe, effective in children with COVID-19: Study

Convalescent plasma therapy appears to be a safe and possibly effective treatment for children with life-threatening cases of COVID-19, according to a small study. The research, published in the journal Pediatric Blood and Cancer, is the first report of convalescent plasma in children with life-threatening COVID-19.

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the US noted that no therapies have been yet proven safe and effective for children who develop life-threatening complications from contracting the SARS-COV-2 virus. One possible treatment that has been explored in adults is the use of convalescent plasma, which is derived from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, they said.

The therapy can be administered in currently ill patients to generate an antibody response that renders the virus inert, according to the researchers. Early positive results were observed in adults who received convalescent plasma, but the treatment had not been studied in children, they said.

"Some children who contract this virus can develop very serious complications, so even with limited data in adults, we believed it was worth exploring the use of convalescent plasma as a possible treatment option," said David Teachey, senior author of the study, from CHOP. The study involved four patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The researchers measured donor antibody levels and recipient antibody response prior to and following the convalescent plasma infusion to determine whether there were any adverse reactions. In the four patients that were studied, the use of convalescent plasma was not associated with antibody-dependent enhancement, in which antibodies developed during a previous infection cause a worsened response with subsequent infections, a concern that has been described in preclinical models of other coronaviruses.

Convalescent plasma also did not suppress endogenous antibody response, the researchers said. "We believe that convalescent plasma may provide the greatest benefit for patients who are early into their illness and have not yet generated endogenous antibodies," Teachey said.

"While the small sample size of our study does not allow us to draw any definitive conclusions, we believe this method is safe and future research should include randomised controlled trials to more definitively examine how effective convalescent plasma may be in treating children infected with COVID-19," he added..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut moves HC, seeks stay on demolition at her Mumbai home

Actor Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for illegal construction at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process. We filed a petition this m...

CHD Chemicals announces excellent Q1 results, profit up 80 per cent; bags Rs 56 crore export order

Chandigarh Punjab India September 9 ANINewsVoir BSE listed CHD Chemicals Ltd, a chemicals and dyes manufacturing, trading, and distribution company has announced excellent unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, whe...

Taiwan reports multiple Chinese fighters to its southwest

Multiple Chinese fighter jets entered airspace to Taiwans southwest on Wednesday, said the islands defence ministry, describing it as a destabilising action which threatened regional peace. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has...

Sri Lanka tows stricken oil tanker out to sea, douses fire

The Sri Lankan navy said on Wednesday it had extinguished another fire on a stricken supertanker loaded with 2 million barrels of oil and is towing it to deeper water. The navys disaster management team put out the fire that reignited on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020