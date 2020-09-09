10 more die of coronavirus in Pondy, toll mounts to 347

Five women and as many men succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday while 341 more people contracted the virus, pushing the tally of infections to 18,084. A release from Health and Family Welfare department said 341 new cases were reported at the end of testing of 2,560.

Nine out of the total deaths on Wednesday occurred in Puducherry and remaining one was reported from Karaikal region. Of the total 18,084 cases, 4,770 were active while 12,967 patients recovered and discharged so far.

The total number of fatalities climbed to 347 with 10 related deaths. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy called on the aged and those with ailments like blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory problem and cancer to be very careful and take precautionary steps so that they would not fall a prey to COVID-19.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said the COVID-19 fatality rate in the union territory was increasing largely due to the aged and those having co-morbidities "being careless." "They should remain at home without moving about unnecessarily. The youth should also be very careful.. particularly when they develop fever they should immediately consult hospitals and not do self medication," he said.

Narayanasamy asserted that his government left no stone unturned to keep the pandemic situation at bay. "We have taken full fledged steps to recruit doctors, nurses, health staff and sanitary workers to ensure that hospitals offering treatment for Covid-19 patients did not suffer for want of manpower," he said adding purchase of equipment, medicines and other consumables was also done on war footing.

Earlier, Director of Health and Family Welfare department, S Mohan Kumar said 386 patients were discharged during last 24 hours. As many as 88,060 samples were tested so far and it was found that 67,745 out of them tested negative.

Results of examination of remaining samples was awaited, he said. Of the total new cases, Puducherry region accounted for 302 followed by Yanam 22, Mahe 15 and Karaikal two.

The deceased were in the age group ranging between 32 and 83 years and most of them had co-morbidities. The Director said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.92 percent and 71.70 percent respectively.