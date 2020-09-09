Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital staff getting infected as patients’ attendants neglect COVID-19 safety norms, says RPGMC

He said the situation is getting worse as such people do not even wear masks and follow social distancing, adding that four to five COVID-19 cases are reported from the hospital’s main wards daily. “I salute my doctors and other staff who are working tirelessly under these conditions.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:20 IST
Hospital staff getting infected as patients’ attendants neglect COVID-19 safety norms, says RPGMC

Doctors at a state-run hospital in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh rue that attendants of patients fail to follow COVID-19 safety precautions and in turn infect the hospital staff. The Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) authorities said 29 doctors out of its more than 350 doctors have been infected by the highly contagious disease.

RPGMC principal Bhanu Awasthi said the infection is spreading due to negligence of the attendants of patients who do not follow government guidelines on coronavirus. He said the situation is getting worse as such people do not even wear masks and follow social distancing, adding that four to five COVID-19 cases are reported from the hospital’s main wards daily.

“I salute my doctors and other staff who are working tirelessly under these conditions. We are screening everyone (for COVID-19) and now started rapid antigen testing,” Awasthi said. According to official data, there are 1,195 COVID-19 cases in Kangra district, while 761 people have recovered. A total of 424 active cases are present in the district and 11 people have died of the disease.

A total of 134 patients are in home isolation, it said. Another senior doctor of the hospital emphasized on the importance of following COVID appropriate behaviour to prevent the infection spread to more people.

“Healthcare personnel are getting infected due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The situation will get worse in the coming days. The only remedy is to follow good practices by people around,” he said. Meanwhile, administrative officers of the medical institute alleged that other hospitals were flooding the RPGMC with referral cases, most of which could be treated in primary hospitals.

These cases, if avoided, could give much space to specialist doctors to treat critical patients with more ease. This could also lessen infection rate of the doctors and staff of RPGMC, they said. “Every health facility should be able to test and treat (if not seriously ill but others) and follow the fundamental principle of referral. Decentralise testing, empower healthcare facilities, treat as per requirement, refer as per need, and create awareness at grassroot level,” a doctor added.

Awasthi said out of the 29 infected doctors, nine have now tested negative for COVID-19, but they would have to wait for more days to resume work as per the central government instructions. There are three COVID care centres in Kangra at Baijnath, Dadh and Fatehpur, and one COVID health centre at Dharamsala, officials said.

Few COVID-19 patients are also admitted at Tanda Medical College and military hospitals in Kangra, they said. PTI CORR SRY

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

Adds details throughout By Matt BlombergPHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be...

Dry weather in Delhi, rain unlikely over next few days

Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.Humidity leve...

Accused in Anandapur molestation case arrested, remanded to police custody

A man allegedly involved in molesting and throwing out a woman from his car besides knocking down another lady has been arrested from Dumdum area near the city, police said. The accused Abhishek Pandey was remanded to seven-day police custo...

Belarusian opposition leaders Kolesnikova and Znak being held in custody -investigative committee

Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak are being held in custody, Belarus investigative committee said on Wednesday, under suspicion of destabilising the country and harming its national security.Both Kolesnikova and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020