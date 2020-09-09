Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelan nurses trapped between COVID-19 and economic crisis

"The day-to-day of a person who graduated from nursing school, unfortunately it hurts sometimes, because our salary (is) between three and a half and four dollars," said Perez in her home on the outskirts of Caracas, as she got ready for a shift at the J.M. de los Rios hospital. Perez is one of more than 100,000 nurses in Venezuela who are struggling to make ends meet on salaries that have been decimated by rampant inflation, while also facing a heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus in a country where medical staff lack protective equipment and even running water.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:11 IST
Venezuelan nurses trapped between COVID-19 and economic crisis

Venezuelan nurse Flor Perez works a grueling night shift at a public children's hospital in Caracas, where the coronavirus is a constant risk. In exchange, she takes home a monthly salary that barely buys a day's worth of groceries.

Perez, 47, says that of the eight nurses who are supposed to be on the night shift, only three consistently show up. The rest have left the country or taken other jobs to make more money. "The day-to-day of a person who graduated from nursing school, unfortunately it hurts sometimes, because our salary (is) between three and a half and four dollars," said Perez in her home on the outskirts of Caracas, as she got ready for a shift at the J.M. de los Rios hospital.

Perez is one of more than 100,000 nurses in Venezuela who are struggling to make ends meet on salaries that have been decimated by rampant inflation, while also facing a heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus in a country where medical staff lack protective equipment and even running water. Between March and the start of September, at least 26 nurses died of COVID-19, according to non-profit group Doctors United Venezuela. The nurses' association says that at least 4,000 have emigrated since 2016 due to the economic crisis.

There have been around 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 444 deaths in Venezuela so far, according to government figures, a relatively low case load compared to many of its South American neighbors. But the dire situation of its healthcare professionals is weakening its capacity to deal with the pandemic. The information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

President Nicolas Maduro says the country takes close care of its medical personnel, thanks to donations made by Russia and China. Those donations have helped Venezuela overcome shortages induced by U.S. sanctions meant to force him from power, the Socialist Party leader has said. The government says criticisms of Venezuela's hospital system are opposition fabrications meant to tarnish the government's reputation.

SIDE JOBS Perez says she cares for children with pneumonia, and in some cases with suspected cases of COVID-19, but that the hospital at best provides face masks - and sometimes not even that.

"It's hard for us because they are not our children, but we suffer with them," she said. Venezuela is enduring a six-year economic collapse caused by dysfunctional economic policy that fueled hyperinflation and a migration of nearly 5 million citizens. Those problems have been accelerated by sanctions that limit the country's capacity to import goods including fuel.

Vanessa Castro, 40, a nurse at a public hospital in the northern city of Maracay, has to work a side job at a produce market, offering hand gel - not only to pay for her own food but to buy personal protective equipment. "Before, we didn't have the risk that there is now to work. We are also human beings and we have families: we get afraid. We do our work with dedication, but it is not easy."

She said should could make more money at a private clinic, but most of those jobs involving directly handling people with the coronavirus. "(That) is the last thing I would like to do now," said Castro, who worries about infecting her husband and two daughters.

The hospital system has been in continuous decay for years due to chronic water shortages, constant blackouts and loss of medical personnel because of low wages. Perez's husband Gregory used to work as a motorcycle mechanic in Peru, but lost his job during the pandemic, along with the remittances of $8 to $12 that he would send her.

She now sells soft drinks in her house to make a little extra money. Perez does not think she could bring herself to leave her job at the hospital because the children are too close to her heart, but she worries about how she will survive the situation.

"If COVID isn't the end of us, the economic situation will be," she said, while preparing her dinner she will eat while at the hospital: half an avocado and a small corn pancake.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Make nature conservation a people's movement: Vice Prez Naidu on 'Himalayan Day'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for making nature conservation a peoples movement and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to actively take up the cause. Speaking at a webinar here to mark Himalayan Day, he ca...

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO a huge hit among investors; subscribed 151 times

The initial public offering of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to data available with the NSE...

For small printing firm, Myanmar election boosts business for now

While the coronavirus pandemic hits many businesses in Myanmar, one small printing firm is seeing business boom as popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi seeks re-election in November.Staff at Htet Khine Soes Yangon shop are working day and night ...

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

Adds details throughout By Matt BlombergPHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020