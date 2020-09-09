Left Menu
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll surges to 4,593

Bangladesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 4,593, while 1,827 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, the health ministry said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:15 IST
Bangladesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 4,593, while 1,827 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, the health ministry said. According to a statement issued by the ministry, 19.77 per cent cases were detected from the total tests carried out in the past six months while 69.71 per cent patients have recovered and 1.39 per cent died.

"The 41 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours increased the death toll from the pandemic to 4,593 . . . the tally of infections has surged to 3,31,078" it said. The official statistics suggest that the pandemic affected most the capital Dhaka in terms of infection and death rates, followed by northwestern Chattagram, while it infected 0.19 per cent of the population and killed 0.0027 per cent.

Currently, there are 95,681 active cases in Bangladesh which witnesses on an average 1,355 recoveries per million while 28 are dying. World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11 and some two weeks later Bangladesh enforced a nationwide national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country when the total cases had crossed 44 and 5 people had died.

According to the statistics, since August, the number of cases appeared to have shown a downward trend but the global crisis hit hard Bangladesh's economy and health sector. AR MRJ MRJ.

