Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; tally crosses 2 lakh-mark

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:04 IST
Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; tally crosses 2 lakh-mark

The national capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23. Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases rose to 23,773 from 22,377 the previous day, it said. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday.

The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

European shares bounce back, focus shifts to ECB meeting

European shares bounced back on Wednesday, on the eve of the European Central Banks policy meeting, as AstraZeneca reversed declines after a report that it may resume its COVID-19 vaccine trial next week. AstraZeneca Plc had to pause global...

Outlandish to compare Mumbai with Pakistan: NCP on Kangana

The comparison between Mumbai and its police force with Pakistan is outlandish, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday in a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that have riled the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA disp...

UK PM confirms law banning large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tougher new restrictions on social gatherings of more than six people in England starting next Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country. A law change to be introdu...

Haryana: Army soldier killed in Pak firing cremated in native village

The last rites of Army soldier Bhupinder, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs frontier Kupwara district, were held with full military honours on Wednesday at his native Baas village in Hary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020