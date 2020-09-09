266 new coronavirus cases in Surat, four deaths

Surat reported 266 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in the state, which raised the case tally in the district to 23,424, the Gujarat health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 910 with four more patients dying, it said.

At the same time, 276 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district during the day, the department said in a release. While Surat city reported 176 recoveries against 174 new cases on Wednesday, the rural parts reported 100 recoveries compared to 92 new cases.

Considering the influx of migrant workers who are returning to Surat city to join work, the city civic body is carrying out COVID-19 tests at railway stations, bus depots as well as city border check posts, officials said. Those arriving by flights are also being tested.

739 passengers were tested at the airport, out of which 10 tested positive. Out of 4,709 passengers tested at the central bus depot, 59 tested positive. Out of 12,025 tested at check posts, 200 have been found to have the coronavirus infection.

As many as 106 positive cases were found among 9,967 passengers tested at railway stations, officials said. The Surat Municipal Corporation will carry out COVID- 19 tests for auto rickshaw drivers, barbers, delivery boys as well as those working as cashiers and accountants between September 10-14, officials said.