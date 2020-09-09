82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

Eighty-two more COVID-19 cases were detected in Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 961, officials said on Wednesday. The new cases include four bank employees and two health workers of the district hospital, they said.

Meanwhile, the SSP office remained closed as a police official had tested COVID-19 positive. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 51 more coronavirus patients have recovered from the infections, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,921 in the district.