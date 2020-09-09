U.S. NIH director says will not compromise on coronavirus vaccine safety

The pause of wa Plc's coronavirus vaccine trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant shows that safety of vaccines will not be compromised, the head of the National Institutes of Health told a U.S. Congress panel on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca Plc said it had paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of the experimental vaccine following the development to allow an independent committee to review safety data. The NIH is providing funding for the company's vaccine trial.