Chhattisgarh records 2,564 new COVID-19 cases

With 2,564 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 52,932, a health official said. With total 18,660 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and it has witnessed 218 deaths. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,932, new cases 2,564, deaths 477, recovered 24,414, active cases 28,041, people tested so far 7,19,630.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:30 IST
With 2,564 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 52,932, a health official said. The death toll climbed to 477 after 13 fatalities were reported over the last four days while information about 57 deaths, which had taken place earlier, was also added to the data, he said.

1,146 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the infection. The state now has 28,041 active cases as 24,414 people have recovered and 477 have died. Of the 2,564 fresh cases found in 27 districts, maximum were reported in Raipur district (869 cases), followed by Durg (308), Rajnandgaon (281) and Bilaspur (225), the official said.

The new cases also included eight persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states, he added. "Of the latest 13 fatalities, seven took place on Wednesday, five on Tuesday and one on September 6," he said.

The state has recorded over 40,000 cases just in the last one month, he said. With total 18,660 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and it has witnessed 218 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,932, new cases 2,564, deaths 477, recovered 24,414, active cases 28,041, people tested so far 7,19,630. PTI TKP KRK KRK

