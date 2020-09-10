Mizoram reports 141 more COVID-19 cases
With 141 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State reached 1,333 on Thursday, said the State Health Department.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:52 IST
"There are 583 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 750 patients have been discharged after getting cured of the viral infection. Mizoram has not reported any deaths due to the novel Coronavirus," said the State Health Department.
India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases on Wednesday. (ANI)
