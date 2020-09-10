Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Shamli

Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:29 IST
Two policemen deployed in the security of UP Minister Suresh Rana in Shamli district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Thursday
The constables, deployed in Thanabhawan town, were admitted to a COVID hospital Wednesday evening, said superintendent of the local government health centre Kanti Prasad
Meanwhile, the district court in Kairana remained closed after a staffer tested positive for the virus.
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Rana
- Shamli district
- COVID
- Thanabhawan
- Kairana