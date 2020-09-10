Record 141 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 1,333

Mizoram reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday as 141 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The northeastern state had registered its previous highest single-day spike of 69 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The fresh infections have taken the state's caseload to 1,333, he said. As many as 94 of the 141 fresh infections are reportedly local transmission cases, the official said, adding that contacts of the new patients have been traced.

"This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Mizoram since the first infection was reported in the state on March 24," he said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 583, while 750 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Mizoram has not reported any coronavirus fatality so far. The state has tested a total of 46,414 samples for COVID-19 till Wednesday, he added.