Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speak softly and scatter fewer coronavirus particles, say researchers

More quiet zones in high-risk indoor spaces, such as hospitals and restaurants, could help to cut coronavirus contagion risks, researchers have said, after a study showed that lowering speaking volume can reduce the spread of the disease. In efforts to rein in transmission, a reduction of 6 decibels in average speech levels can have the same effect as doubling a room's ventilation, scientists said on Wednesday, in an advance copy of a paper detailing their study.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:48 IST
Speak softly and scatter fewer coronavirus particles, say researchers

More quiet zones in high-risk indoor spaces, such as hospitals and restaurants, could help to cut coronavirus contagion risks, researchers have said, after a study showed that lowering speaking volume can reduce the spread of the disease.

In efforts to rein in transmission, a reduction of 6 decibels in average speech levels can have the same effect as doubling a room's ventilation, scientists said on Wednesday, in an advance copy of a paper detailing their study. "The results suggest that public health authorities should consider implementing 'quiet zones' in high-risk indoor environments, such as hospital waiting rooms or dining facilities," wrote the six researchers from the University of California, Davis.

The World Health Organization changed its guidance in July to acknowledge the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as during choir practice, or when in restaurants or fitness classes. Microscopic droplets ejected while speaking evaporate to leave behind aerosol particles big enough to carry viable virus, the paper showed. An increase of about 35 decibels in loudness, or the difference between whispering and shouting, boosts the particle emission rate by 50 times.

Normal conversation is above the 10-decibel range, while ambient noise in restaurants is around 70. "Not all indoor environments are equal in terms of aerosol transmission risk," said lead researcher William Ristenpart.

"A crowded but quiet classroom is much less dangerous than an uncrowded karaoke bar where patrons are socially distanced but talking and singing over loud music." The global death toll from the virus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, a Reuters tally. An average of more than 5,600 people die each day, according to Reuters calculations.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says should know if vaccine works by year-end if trials resume

AstraZenecas chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that it should know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine would protect people from COVID-19, if the British drugmaker is allowed to resume trials which were ...

Worldline offers EU concessions over Ingenico deal

French payments company Worldline has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8-billion-euro 9.2 billion acquisition of rival Ingenico, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday. The EU competition enfor...

Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on September 23, 2020. Invesco India Focused 20 E...

President Kovind accepts letter of credence from Singapore's High Commissioner to India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday accepted the letter of credence from Simon Wong Wie Kuen, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, in a virtual ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his warm wishes to the High...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020