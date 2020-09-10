Yogi asks officials to focus on districts reporting high COVID-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to focus more on Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur as these districts are reporting a higher number of COVID-19 cases. Specialist doctors should be appointed in L2 (Level-2) COVID hospitals and it should be ensured that serious patients do not have any problem in admission in these hospitals," Adityanath said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to focus more on Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur as these districts are reporting a higher number of COVID-19 cases. He also asked them to ensure all COVID-19 hospitals have full staff.
"All COVID-19 hospitals should function with full capacity and where ever needed, manpower should be increased. Specialist doctors should be appointed in L2 (Level-2) COVID hospitals and it should be ensured that serious patients do not have any problem in admission in these hospitals," Adityanath said. He said this during a routine COVID-19 review meeting here.
The chief minister also emphasised on contact tracing of patients and running of testing laboratories with full capacity..
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Lucknow
- Prayagraj
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gorakhpur
- Kanpur
- COVID
ALSO READ
2 buses collide near Lucknow, 6 including bus driver dead, 8 injured
6 killed, 5 injured in collission between two UPSRTC buses near Lucknow, probe ordered: Officials
Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh; 17 districts affected now
Two illegal buildings owned by Mukhtar Ansari demolished in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh records 76 more COVID-19 fatalities, 5,463 fresh cases