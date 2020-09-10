Left Menu
Yogi asks officials to focus on districts reporting high COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to focus more on Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur as these districts are reporting a higher number of COVID-19 cases. Specialist doctors should be appointed in L2 (Level-2) COVID hospitals and it should be ensured that serious patients do not have any problem in admission in these hospitals," Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to focus more on Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur as these districts are reporting a higher number of COVID-19 cases. He also asked them to ensure all COVID-19 hospitals have full staff.

"All COVID-19 hospitals should function with full capacity and where ever needed, manpower should be increased. Specialist doctors should be appointed in L2 (Level-2) COVID hospitals and it should be ensured that serious patients do not have any problem in admission in these hospitals," Adityanath said. He said this during a routine COVID-19 review meeting here.

The chief minister also emphasised on contact tracing of patients and running of testing laboratories with full capacity..

