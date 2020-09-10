Left Menu
Singapore puts in place strategies to detect new COVID-19 cases in dormitories

Singapore authorities have put in place a multi-layered strategy to detect new COVID-19 cases in the dormitories for foreign workers after a resurgence of cases among migrant labourers. “While local community transmission is currently low, we cannot let our guard down,” said the MTF. Dormitory operators must also monitor their residents’ health and take necessary precautions so that residents who are unwell are quickly isolated and provided with medical treatment.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:25 IST
Singapore puts in place strategies to detect new COVID-19 cases in dormitories
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore authorities have put in place a multi-layered strategy to detect new COVID-19 cases in the dormitories for foreign workers after a resurgence of cases among migrant labourers. Singapore reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total count to 57,229, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The six imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. The rest were from the foreign workers' dormitories.

A Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) has been closely monitoring the local and global COVID-19 situation. The MTF said it will continue to review the latest evidence on COVID-19, and put in place strategies to manage new infections at the dormitories for foreign workers, ensure a calibrated safe reopening of activities including enhancing the TraceTogether (TT) programme and SafeEntry, and safe reopening of the borders.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it has put in place a multi-layered strategy to detect any new COVID-19 cases in the dormitories and to contain infections quickly and decisively. "While local community transmission is currently low, we cannot let our guard down," said the MTF.

Dormitory operators must also monitor their residents' health and take necessary precautions so that residents who are unwell are quickly isolated and provided with medical treatment. The authorities are also working with tripartite partners on the next phase of Safe Management Measures (SMMs) for workplaces.

All dormitories were declared cleared of COVID-19 on August 11 but since then, there have been new infections daily..

