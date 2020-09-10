Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The new model - called the 4C (Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium) Mortality Score - uses data such as age, sex, underlying conditions, breathing and blood oxygen levels. Tokyo lowers alert level as coronavirus fears ease Tokyo's government on Thursday dropped its coronavirus alert by one notch from the highest level as cases continue to trend down, opening the path for a loosening of restrictions on night-time activity. The capital raised the alert to "red" in July on the advice of experts following a rise in infections.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:09 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: AstraZeneca awaiting patient diagnosis

Drugmaker AstraZeneca should still know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine protects people against COVID-19, chief executive Pascal Soriot said, as long as it can resume trials soon. The British company suspended late-stage trials this week after an illness in a participant in Britain. The patient was reportedly suffering from symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

Soriot said during an online event that AstraZeneca did not yet know the diagnosis, adding that it was not clear if the volunteer had transverse myelitis and more tests were needed. He said the diagnosis would be submitted to an independent safety committee and this would usually then tell the company whether trials can be resumed.

Indonesian doctors say health system is buckling Doctors in Indonesia's capital said on Thursday the pandemic is "not under control" with Jakarta intensive care units nearing full capacity and the city ordering new lockdown measures to stem a spike in infections.

Jakarta has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on average each day this month, with the rising caseload placing considerable strain on hospitals. The occupancy rate of isolation rooms at 67 coronavirus referral hospitals is currently at 77%, while the ICU occupancy is 83%, according to the Jakarta administration.

"It is like we have been running a marathon since March, we are exhausted," said Erlina Burhan, a pulmonologist from Persahabatan Hospital, "This is not to be underestimated. The situation is not under control." Researchers design death risk tool

British scientists have developed a four-level scoring model for predicting the risk of death in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, saying it should help doctors quickly decide on the best care for each patient. The tool, detailed in research published in the BMJ medical journal, helps doctors put patients into one of four COVID-19 risk groups - from low, to intermediate, high, or very high risk of death.

With hospitals around the world facing waves of COVID-19 patients, doctors have said they need quicker and more accurate prediction tools to swiftly identify those patients at highest risk of dying and help get them targeted treatment. The new model - called the 4C (Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium) Mortality Score - uses data such as age, sex, underlying conditions, breathing and blood oxygen levels.

Tokyo lowers alert level as coronavirus fears ease Tokyo's government on Thursday dropped its coronavirus alert by one notch from the highest level as cases continue to trend down, opening the path for a loosening of restrictions on night-time activity.

The capital raised the alert to "red" in July on the advice of experts following a rise in infections. Tokyo's daily cases have gradually declined since hitting a peak of 472 cases in early August, with 276 new cases reported on Thursday. Separately, at a national level, a group of experts will convene on Friday to consider the easing of restrictions on large-scale events. That follows appeals from Japan's top baseball and soccer leagues.

Speak softly and scatter fewer virus particles More quiet zones in high-risk indoor spaces, such as hospitals and restaurants, could help to cut coronavirus contagion risks, researchers have said, after a study showed that lowering speaking volume can reduce the spread of the disease.

A reduction of 6 decibels in average speech levels can have the same effect as doubling a room's ventilation, scientists said on Wednesday, in an advance copy of a paper detailing their study. The World Health Organization changed its guidance in July to acknowledge the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as during choir practice, or in restaurants or fitness classes.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion

A large fire erupted on Thursday at Beirut port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.The blaze erupted i...

Head of Ukraine armed forces tests positive for COVID-19

The commander of Ukraines armed forces, Colonel-General Ruslan Homchak, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend 14 days in isolation, the countrys military said on Thursday.Ukraine has reported high COVID infection levels in recent ...

Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 10 ANIPNN Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on Septembe...

Mirraw's Great Indian Saree Festival 2020 to celebrate the culture and ethnicity of the country

New Delhi India, September 10 ANINewsVoir Saree, an important attire for Indian culture and a part of the legacy of our ancestors, is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance. Celebrating this legacy, Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020