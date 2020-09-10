Left Menu
Number of containment zones rises to 1,272; maximum in southwest, lowest in northeast Delhi

The number of containment zones rose by 50 per cent in the last nine days – from 846 on September 1 to 1,272 on Wednesday. According to district officials, the number of containment zones might rise with the increase in the number of coronavirus tests being conducted and the consequent climb in the number of infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:45 IST
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital has gone up to over 1,200, with the maximum 234 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 29 in northeast Delhi, according to government data. There are 1,272 containment zones in Delhi as on Thursday, according to information available on the revenue department's website. Of the 11 districts in the city, six have more than 100 containment zones – southwest Delhi (234), west Delhi (169), north Delhi (148), south Delhi (145), central Delhi (120), and east Delhi (104).   Northeast Delhi has just 29 containment zones, the lowest in the city, followed by southeast Delhi (73), Shahdara (74), northwest Delhi (82) and New Delhi (94). The number of containment zones rose by 50 per cent in the last nine days – from 846 on September 1 to 1,272 on Wednesday.

According to district officials, the number of containment zones might rise with the increase in the number of coronavirus tests being conducted and the consequent climb in the number of infections. Health authorities on Wednesday conducted a record 54,571 tests, and consequently reported 4,039 new cases, the highest single-day spike here so far.

On Tuesday, authorities conducted 45,797 tests, of which 3,609 were positive, according to the government's health bulletin.  Health Minister Satyendra Jain told PTI that the number of fresh cases has increased because of aggressive testing and it will stabilize in the next 10-15 days.  Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose from 539 on August 1 to 716 on August 27 and subsequently to 976 on September 5.

It breached the 1,000 mark on September 6, when it reached 1,076 and subsequently increased to 1,114 the next day. There were 437 containment zones in the city on July 1 and by July 31, it had risen to 692, according to official data.

On August 3, the containment zone count came down to 496. However, since the last week of August, the number of containment zones has been steadily increasing.

On August 25, there were 654 containment zones or localised areas from where infections were reported..

