Cop dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday after a week-long fight against the disease. Over 20 Kolkata Police personnel have succumbed to the viral disease so far, sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:00 IST
An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday after a week-long fight against the disease. ASI Goutam Mahato, who was in his late 40s, died at a city hospital on Thursday morning, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

"He had been on the frontline, fighting the pandemic from the very beginning. Mahato complained of uneasiness a week ago and was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for the infection," the officer added. Over 20 Kolkata Police personnel have succumbed to the viral disease so far, sources said.

