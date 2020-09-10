Left Menu
Ayush-based nutrition solutions to be highlighted during 'Poshan Maah'

"This body of time-tested knowledge will be scientifically adapted to add momentum to the 'POSHAN Abhiyaan'," it said. The role earmarked for Ayush-based solutions in 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' was mentioned in the joint communication sent to chief secretaries of all states and UTs by the secretaries of ministries of Health, AYUSH, Panchayati Raj and Women and Child Development on September 7, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nutrition solutions based on traditional healthcare wisdom will be an integral part of 'Poshan Maah' celebrations during the month of September, the AYUSH ministry said on Thursday. This will further accelerate various activities under the 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the ministry said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment' -- 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' (National Nutrition Mission) -- was launched by on March 8, 2018. The programme lays special emphasis on reducing the level of stunting, under-nutrition and low birth weight in children, and anaemia in adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers as well as children.

All the traditional medicine systems of India place emphasis on food and diet, and have sophisticated knowledge on the subject, the ministry said. "This body of time-tested knowledge will be scientifically adapted to add momentum to the 'POSHAN Abhiyaan'," it said.

The role earmarked for Ayush-based solutions in 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' was mentioned in the joint communication sent to chief secretaries of all states and UTs by the secretaries of ministries of Health, AYUSH, Panchayati Raj and Women and Child Development on September 7, it added. One important part of the 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' is the early identification of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), according to the ministry.

This early identification is important for timely initiation of treatment and minimising the risk of complications. Therefore, during the 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' this year, a drive for identification and treatment of children with SAM will be undertaken, the ministry said. Experts from indigenous systems of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani will be co-opted to provide guidance on good nutrition, complementary feeding etc., it said.

The Ministry of AYUSH said it will initiate and coordinate special measures for this, through the network of its autonomous bodies as well as through stakeholders like Ayush educational institutions. It will also customise its ongoing awareness campaign during the month by focusing on the theme 'Ahara' which is directly related to the subject of nutrition, and reach out to the public with targeted messages.

To strengthen the community support to this drive, Poshan Panchayats will be organised where all members of Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC) and public will participate to discuss ongoing activities, health and nutrition education, and remedial measures being taken, the ministry said. It said it will also make special efforts to promote village-level activities by roping in the relevant stakeholders.

