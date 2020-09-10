AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a "wake-up call", says WHO

AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a "wake-up call", says WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:38 IST
AstraZeneca's pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participaint is a "wake-up call" but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday. "This is a wake-up call to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared," Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing from Geneva.
"We do not have to be discouraged. These things happen."
