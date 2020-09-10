Haryana reports record single-day spike of 2,591 COVID-19 cases, 25 more die

Haryana on Thursday reported its sharpest single-day spike of 2,591 COVID-19 infections which pushed the state's case count to 85,944, while 25 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 907, the health department's daily bulletin said. On Wednesday, too, the state had reported a record spike of 2,294 fresh cases. It had also recorded the biggest single-day jump of 28 deaths.

Of the 25 fatalities reported on Thursday, four were from Karnal; three each from Kurukshetra, Panipat and Ambala; two each from Fatehabad, Sirsa and Rohtak; and one each from Faridabad, Rewari, Bhiwani, Nuh, Yamunanagar and Jind districts, the bulletin said. Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (309), Faridabad (282), Ambala (225), Panipat (199), Karnal (189), Kurukshetra (180), Panchkula (174), Yamunanagar (131) and Jhajjar (114), it said.

Currently, there are 18,332 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, while 66,705 people have been discharged after recovery. The state's recovery rate stands at 77.61 per cent, case fatality rate at 1.06 per cent and the rate of doubling of infections is 30 days, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV