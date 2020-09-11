Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in India cross 45-lakh mark

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent. There are  9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:10 IST
COVID-19 cases in India cross 45-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.  The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

There are  9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Thursday..

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271: Govt. 

