20 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

With 20 new COVID-19 cases reported till 7.00 am on Friday in Mizoram, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State reached 1,353, said the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Mizoram. "There are 603 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 750 patients have been discharged after getting cured of the viral infection. Mizoram has not reported any deaths due to the novel Coronavirus," said the State government.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the toll due to the disease stands at 76,271. (ANI)