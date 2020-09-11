Left Menu
UP minister tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jails, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister is in home isolation. "After detecting primary symptoms of corona, I had got my test done on September 9 which has come positive.As per medical advice, I have isolated myself at home," he said in a tweet.

As many as 12 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Government have so far tested positive for the virus and two of them, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun, have succumbed to the virus.PTI SAB DV DV.

