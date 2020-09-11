IMA Goa offered consultation to over 4,200 COVID-19 patients

The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Goa unit provided teleconsultation and support to over 4,200 COVID-19 patients who were home qurantined in the last one month, an official said on Friday. As many as 150 doctors from the IMA and 130 from Indian Dental Association were a part of the project, which has completed one month, IMA Goa chief Dr Samuel Arawattigi said.

The project has benefited more than 4,200 patients so far, of which 38 patients were shifted to nearby COVID-19 care centres, four patients to ESI hospital in Margao and six patients were to the GMCH, he said. The IMA Goa also treated 43 patients, who were put up at COVID-19 care centre at a hotel in Colva village of South Goa, while 58 were given treatment at a similar facility at Sangolda village in North Goa, he said.