Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms

22, may be postponed or conducted under restrictions given a looming coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Friday. The delegates were expected to come to Israel to reciprocate last week's groundbreaking visit to Abu Dhabi by Israeli and U.S. envoys, a source familiar with the planning said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A first official visit to Israel by a United Arab Emirates delegation, provisionally planned for Sept. 22, may be postponed or conducted under restrictions given a looming coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Friday.

The delegates were expected to come to Israel to reciprocate last week's groundbreaking visit to Abu Dhabi by Israeli and U.S. envoys, a source familiar with the planning said. Israeli officials have confirmed such a plan. The UAE has not.

Struggling against a surge of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu's pandemic taskforce on Thursday approved a national lockdown. It is expected to go into effect next week and span Jewish holidays that run from Sept 18 to Oct 10. "To all appearances, this (UAE delegation visit) will either be postponed or a special modality will be required," Israeli Science Minister Izhar Shay, whose ministry took part in the Abu Dhabi trip, told Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM.

"I reckon that they will also appreciate the fact we are protecting the health of the citizenry, and, if we are forced to postpone the delegation, will accept this with understanding." Israel has reported 146,542 coronavirus cases and 1,077 deaths.

Interviewed separately by the radio station, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish said it would be "unreasonable" for a UAE delegation to visit during a national lockdown in Israel. Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan will sign the normalisation deal in Washington on Tuesday.

(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Spain sentences ex-Savaldoran officer to 133 years in jail over priests' massacre

Spains High Court on Friday sentenced a former El Salvadoran army colonel to 133 years in prison for the murder of five Spanish Jesuit priests in 1989 during the Central American countrys civil war. In 2017, the United States deported Colon...

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos, locals oppose plans

Greece began setting up tents on Friday for thousands of migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greeces biggest refugee camp three days ago.With more than 12,000 former occupants of the notoriously over...

EXPLAINER-Olympics-How the Tokyo Games might look in 2021

Japans Olympic Minister insists the rearranged Tokyo2020 Games must be held at any cost, while the International Olympic Committee says only that it is committed to delivering a safe event.But with less than a year before the July 23-Aug. 8...

Gulshan Dynasty Bags 'Luxury Project of the Year-North India'

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirGulshan, one of the leading real estate developers of North India, was honored with Luxury Project of the Year-North India for its iconic ultra-luxury wellness homes Gulshan Dynasty by the Economic Times at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020