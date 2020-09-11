Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian state of Bahia to test Russia's vaccine, plans to buy 50 million doses

Governor Rui Costa said an agreement was signed this week to undertake the trials and Bahia will receive an initial 500 doses as soon as Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approves the protocol for testing. Bahia is one of several Brazilian states that have struck out on their own to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines, motivated at least in part by a distrust of the federal government's response.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:14 IST
Brazilian state of Bahia to test Russia's vaccine, plans to buy 50 million doses

The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement to conduct Phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and plans to buy 50 million doses to market in Brazil, officials have said. The Russian vaccine is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which last month also entered an agreement with the Brazilian state of Paraná to test and produce the vaccine.

Russia will sell up to 50 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine to Bahia state, RDIF said in a statement. Governor Rui Costa said an agreement was signed this week to undertake the trials and Bahia will receive an initial 500 doses as soon as Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approves the protocol for testing.

Bahia is one of several Brazilian states that have struck out on their own to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines, motivated at least in part by a distrust of the federal government's response. Deliveries are expected to start in November subject to approval by Brazil’s regulators, RDIF said.

Russia has touted Sputnik as the first vaccine against coronavirus to be registered in the world, even though Phase III trials have yet to be completed. A Phase III trial is a large-scale one involving thousands of people - in Russia, 40,000 - over a longer stretch of time.

If the trials that are expected to start in October are successful, Bahia will look to market the Russian vaccine in Brazil through its pharmaceutical research center Bahiafarma, said Fabio Vilas-Boas Pinto, Bahia state Health Secretary. Brazil has the world's third largest number of cases, with more than million confirmed cases.

RDIF has already signed several deals to export the vaccine abroad. Kazakhstan is set to buy more than 2 million doses initially and could later increase the volume to 5 million doses. It has also agreed to sell 32 million doses to a private company in Mexico, Landsteiner Scientific.

Separately on Friday, RDIF said more than one billion people would receive its vaccine in 2020-21, according to a report on the Interfax news agency. The fund said this week it expects to supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to Latin America, around a fifth of what it expects to be able to produce annually through global manufacturing partnerships.

India will be producing 300 million doses of the vaccine.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, Philippine defense chiefs discuss territorial dispute

The Philippine defense chief told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that Manila will adhere without any possibility of compromise to a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated most of Beijings rival claims in the South China S...

Sushant's death case not an election issue, but common man's issue; we will ensure justice to the actor: Devendra Fadnavis. PTI AR SNS SNS

Sushants death case not an election issue, but common mans issue we will ensure justice to the actor Devendra Fadnavis. PTI AR SNS SNS...

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached new level of 'brazenness': Pak newspaper

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached a level of brazenness inconceivable a few years ago, Pakistani newspaper Dawn said in an editorial. Commenting on the recent report of International Commission of Jurists ICJ on working of Pak...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020