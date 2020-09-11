Left Menu
U'khand records 995 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 29,221

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 29,221 on Friday with 995 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 388 as 11 more patients succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said. While 19,428 people have recovered, 111 migrated out of the state and 388 died, the bulletin said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:57 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 29,221 on Friday with 995 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 388 as 11 more patients succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said. Of the eleven deaths, six were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, three from Mahant Indresh Hospital, Dehradun and two from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, it said.

Dehradun reported the highest number of fresh cases at 281, followed by 271 in Udham Singh Nagar, 161 in Haridwar, 110 in Nainital, 43 in Pauri, 39 in Pithoragarh, 29 in Tehri, 17 in Uttarkashi, 14 in Almora, 10 in Champawat, eight in Chamoli, seven in Bageshwar, and five in Rudraprayag, according to the bulletin. Currently, there are 9,294 active COVID-19 cases in the state. While 19,428 people have recovered, 111 migrated out of the state and 388 died, the bulletin said.

