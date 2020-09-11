Left Menu
Armenia ends state of emergency but some restrictions to remain until Jan

Armenia's government lifted a state of emergency on Friday, saying the coronavirus was spreading less quickly than before, but said some restrictions would stay in place until January. It will now be replaced by a state of quarantine, a declaration which allows some restrictions but is less severe. The country of 3 million plans to restart classes in schools and universities from Sept.

Armenia's government lifted a state of emergency on Friday, saying the coronavirus was spreading less quickly than before but said some restrictions would stay in place until January. The state of emergency had been declared in mid-March and extended several times since then. It will now be replaced by a state of quarantine, a declaration which allows some restrictions but is less severe.

The country of 3 million plans to restart classes in schools and universities from Sept. 15, with all students obliged to wear face masks. "The situation continues to improve. The biggest risk is the opening of schools," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting.

International flights would resume from mid-September, and visitors would not be required to quarantine if they test negative upon arrival. Museums and libraries have already been reopened. Businesses were reopened in early May to ward off economic collapse.

Armenia has registered 45,503 confirmed coronavirus cases and 909 deaths as of Friday from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

