Govt's 'well planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss of GDP reduction': Rahul

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its "well-planned fight" against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an "abyss" of GDP reduction of 24 percent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans, and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Congress has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

The government has dismissed all such claims in the past. "Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against COVID has put India in an abyss of 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily COVID cases & deaths," Gandhi said in a tweet. But for the government of India and the media "sab change si (all is well)", the former Congress chief said. India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 46 lakh, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.