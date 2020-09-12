Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary daily coronavirus cases near 1,000, schools to stay open

"The health care sector is prepared to handle the next wave of the pandemic with more than 10,000 free beds," he said, adding that citizens must respect the lenient rules that are in place, such as mandatory mask wearing in public transit. "We can operate schools," Orban said in a video on his Facebook page.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:23 IST
Hungary daily coronavirus cases near 1,000, schools to stay open
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary's daily new coronavirus cases reached a record 916 on Saturday, by far the highest since the onset of the pandemic as schools reopened and strict measures that helped contain the pandemic in the spring have yet to be reinstated. Even as the number of cases rise, the number of people dying from the disease has remained fairly low, with only two elderly patients with chronic pre-existing conditions dying from complications of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The government's coronavirus task force said active cases reached 7,134, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who attended a session of the task force early on Saturday, said schools can stay open and life must go on. "The health care sector is prepared to handle the next wave of the pandemic with more than 10,000 free beds," he said, adding that citizens must respect the lenient rules that are in place, such as mandatory mask wearing in public transit.

"We can operate schools," Orban said in a video on his Facebook page. "From October 1st we will impose mandatory temperature checks at school gates as well." Orban said the government will force a cap on the price of COVID tests, which has reached as much as 100 euros in private clinics around the country, as the free tests provided by the health care sector were slower and more difficult to come by.

Hungary must protect its citizens, including the most vulnerable elderly, while also keeping the economy going, Orban reiterated his government's strategy. Hungary has had 11,825 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 633 people dying.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in co...

Cycling-Further fan restrictions on Tour climbs as race heads to COVID-19 'red zones'

Authorities will reinforce restrictions on spectators on Tour de France climbs situated in coronavirus red zones to avoid mass gatherings, organisers said on Saturday.Organisers had announced on Friday that fans would not be allowed at stag...

Pradhan urges Odisha CM to implement NDHM, AB-PMJAY

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the National Digital Health Mission NDHM and Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY to improve the lives of the people in the...

Pre-paid auto-rickshaw facility set up at Shivaji Stadium metro station

Seeking to enhance last-mile connectivity for passengers, a pre-paid auto-rickshaw hiring facility has been set up at the Shivaji Stadium metro station on the Airport Express Line which resumed services on Saturday after a gap of over five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020