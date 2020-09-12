Molestation accused dies of injuries suffered while trying to escape from COVID hospital

A molestation case accused admitted to a COVID hospital here after testing positive for the disease died of his injuries that he suffered while trying to escape by jumping out of a window of an isolation ward of the health facility, an official said on Saturday. Accused Naresh Sharma was arrested on September 7 in a molestation case and was admitted to the COVID hospital at the government medical college here, after he tested positive for the disease, said District Magistrate Kumar Prashant.

He was admitted to the COVID hospital with adequate security personnel deployed. The DM said Naresh locked himself in a hospital bathroom on Friday, and when the hospital staff tried to open the door, he said he would come out soon.

"When the accused did not come out for over 30 minutes, the door was opened. Naresh had tried to flee by hanging a bedsheet from the window, but had fallen and got head injuries," Prashant said. "After this, he was being treated in the hospital, but he died of cardiac arrest during the treatment. This has been confirmed in the post-mortem report," the district magistrate said.