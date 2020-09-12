Left Menu
Chhattisgarh CM writes to Harsh Vardhan, seeks Rs 736.74 crore for COVID-19 hospitals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore so that necessary resources can be arranged for the smooth functioning of Covid dedicated hospitals and Covid centres in the state.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:38 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore so that necessary resources can be arranged for the smooth functioning of Covid dedicated hospitals and Covid centres in the state. Baghel said that in the past also various materials were demanded by the state against which very little quantity of material was received from the Centre. List of various medical supplies required by the state in the current situation is enclosed with the letter and the ministry is requested to dispatch it at the earliest.

The chief minister demanded the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore for operating COVID dedicated hospitals and COVID centers in the state and immediate supply of resources required for tackling coronavirus. In his letter, the chief minister also informed the Union Health Minister about the current situation of corona infection in the state and thanked the central government for the technical assistance and guidance given in the time of this pandemic.

The chief minister further wrote that taking the initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, 29 dedicated hospitals and 221 COVID care centers have been established in Chhattisgarh. At present, the state government have set up 29 thousand 111 hospital beds, including 406 ICU and 370 HDU beds for the treatment of patients in these institutions. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh had written a reference letter, demanding Rs 821.93 crore for operating COVID Hospitals and COVID Care Centers, out of which only Rs 85.19 crore has been received till date.

The chief minister urged the union minister to provide the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore as soon as possible so that all the necessary resources can be arranged in time. Baghel informed that the All India Medical Institute (AIIMS), Raipur is playing an important and commendable role in the treatment of COVID patients. He said that in the present scenario, when the number of critical patients is increasing, there is an urgent need to increase the number of available ICU beds from 54 to 200 beds in AIIMS Raipur.(ANI)

