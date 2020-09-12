Punjab reports 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,441 new cases

Left Menu
The fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Mohali (331), Jalandhar (313), Patiala (268), Ludhiana (267), Amritsar (257), Bathinda (137), Gurdaspur (118), Hoshiarpur (110), Pathankot (100) and Muktsar (72), among others. At present, there are 19,384 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:24 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,288 with 76 more fatalities in Punjab, while the infection tally climbed to 77,057 with 2,441 fresh cases on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin. Fourteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 11 from Amritsar, 10 from Jalandhar, seven from Gurdaspur, five each from Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar, and four each from Barnala, Patiala and Kapurthala, it said.

Three fatalities were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, two each from Bathinda and Sangrur and one each from Muktsar, Mohali, Moga, Pathankot and Tarn Taran. The fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Mohali (331), Jalandhar (313), Patiala (268), Ludhiana (267), Amritsar (257), Bathinda (137), Gurdaspur (118), Hoshiarpur (110), Pathankot (100) and Muktsar (72), among others.

At present, there are 19,384 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,077 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 55,385 people have been cured of the contagion.

Eighty-two critical patients are on ventilator support, while 521 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 13,64,940 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

