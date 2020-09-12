Record single-day hike of 445 COVID-19 cases in Himachal; 2 more deaths

Two more people died of the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 72, while a record single-day hike of 445 fresh cases pushed its tally to 9,230. The number of active cases in the state has now risen to 3,194, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Both the deaths were reported from Una, according to the health department. The department said Solan accounts for 16 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (13), Shimla (11), Una and Mandi (eight each), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), Sirmaur (four) and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 445 new cases, 91 were reported from Mandi, 87 from Kangra, 61 from Solan, 58 from Una, 48 from Sirmaur, 43 from Shimla, 35 from Bilaspur, nine from Chamba, six from Hamirpur, five from Kinnaur and two from Kullu, he said. Meanwhile, 123 more patients -- 43 in Sirmaur, 27 in Solan, 14 each in Chamba and Una, 12 in Kangra, seven in Kullu, three in Shimla, one each in Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti -- recovered from the virus.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 5,947, the official said, adding that 15 patients have migrated out of the state. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 706, followed by Kangra (571), Mandi (369), Una (316), Sirmaur (286), Shimla (242), Bilaspur (183), Chamba (178), Hamirpur (169), Kullu (119), Kinnaur (44) and Lahaul-Spiti (11), the ministry's data showed.