127 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,075, officials said on Saturday. The new cases include twenty inmates of the district jail and four policemen, they said.

Two more COVID-19 patients -- an industrialist and a trader -- had died on Friday evening, pushing the district's death toll to 39, the officials said. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 364 samples results were received by the authorities, of which 127 were positive for coronavirus.

She said 65 more people have recovered from the infection here, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,109 in the district..