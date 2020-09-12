Left Menu
Development News Edition

127 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,075, officials said on Saturday. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 364 samples results were received by the authorities, of which 127 were positive for coronavirus. She said 65 more people have recovered from the infection here, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,109 in the district..

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:57 IST
127 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,075, officials said on Saturday. The new cases include twenty inmates of the district jail and four policemen, they said.

Two more COVID-19 patients -- an industrialist and a trader -- had died on Friday evening, pushing the district's death toll to 39, the officials said. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 364 samples results were received by the authorities, of which 127 were positive for coronavirus.

She said 65 more people have recovered from the infection here, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,109 in the district..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

France's daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020