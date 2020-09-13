Former CPI(M) MLA Thangavelu dies of COVID-19
Former CPI(M) MLA K Thangavelu died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, party sources said. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Thangavelu was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago and died without responding to treatment, they said.PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-09-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 11:10 IST
Former CPI(M) MLA K Thangavelu died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, party sources said. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Thangavelu was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago and died without responding to treatment, they said. He had represented Tirupur South assembly constituency in 2011-16.
He was the party Coimbatore district secretary and State executive committee member, they said..
- READ MORE ON:
- K Thangavelu
- CPI(M)
- COVID
- Coimbatore