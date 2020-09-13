Former CPI(M) MLA Thangavelu dies of COVID-19

Former CPI(M) MLA K Thangavelu died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, party sources said. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Thangavelu was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago and died without responding to treatment, they said. He had represented Tirupur South assembly constituency in 2011-16.

He was the party Coimbatore district secretary and State executive committee member, they said..