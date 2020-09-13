COVID-19 claims lives of seven more people in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded seven deaths and 731 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin. While the number of positive cases in the state has increased to 1,01436, the total number of fatalities climbed to 1,228.

Bikaner reported two fresh deaths, Dungarpur (1), Jaipur (2), Jhalawar (1) and Udaipur (1). Of the fresh cases, Ajmer reported 50, Alwar (45), Banswara (15), Baran (6), Barmer (14), Bharatpur (4), Bhilwara (16), Bikaner (21), Bundi (11), Chittorgarh (7), Churu (21), Dausa (15), Dholpur (15), Dungarpur (18), Ganganagar (22), Hanumagarh (9), Jaipur (101), Jalore (7), Jhunjhunu (17), Jodhpur (105), Karauli (13), Kota (61), Nagaur (28), Pali (29), Pratapgarh (9), Rajsamand (29), Sawaimadhopur (3), Sirohi (9), Tonk (3) and Udaipur (28).

The number of active cases in the state is 17286.