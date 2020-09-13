RSS man behind bringing back worship in TN's Vellore fort

Veteran RSS 'pracharak' M Veerabahu, who brought devotees together and successfully led them in installing the Shivalinga inside the Jalakandeshwara temple in Vellore fort decades ago, has died of COVID-19. The 71-year-old senior functionary, who tested positive two weeks ago, succumbed to the virus on September12 at a government hospital here and his body was cremated at a burial ground inVillivakkam,the RSS said.

Veerabahu is noted for his field work in mobilising devotees and the local people, leading to the installation of the Shivalinga in the Jalakandeshwara temple inside the Vellore fort in 1981, according to RSS functionaries. Noted archaeologist S Rajavelu said the temple, an Archaeological Survey of India protected monument, became a "living temple," after the installation of the Shivalinga.

"This Shivalinga was brought from Sattuvachary near the Vellore fort and it was installed all of a sudden when no one expected it," he said. For a very long time till the installation of the Shivalinga in thesanctum sanctorum, there had been no worship inthe ancient temple, he said.

The fort and the Shiva temple were built in the 15th Century by Vijayanagara chieftains, he said. The senior Sangh worker has held various positions in the Sangh and its affiliate bodies, including the Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

He was among the RSS men imprisoned inTamil Nadu during the Emergency (1975-77). For about 10 years, till the time of his death, he helmed Tamil RSS mouthpiece 'Vijayabharatham' as its Editor.

Asa whole time 'pracharak' for 50 years, he had worked across Tamil Nadu. A native of Tirunelveli, he became an RSS worker when he was about 21-years old and had just stepped out of college.

RSS functionaries who had worked with Veerabahu praised him for his organisational skills and a spirit of endurance. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani expressed shock and grief over the RSS veteran's death.

"Veerabahu's death is a huge loss for the RSS. We extend our condolences and sympathies to Veerabahu's family, the RSS and the editorial team of Vijayabharatham," Veeramani said in a statement.

DK is the parent organisation and ideological fountainhead of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK and DMK..