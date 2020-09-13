Indore: Record spike of 351 COVID-19 cases over 24-hour period

Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district, witnessed a record spike of 351 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count here to 16,782, an official said on Sunday. A total of 458 patients have died of the infection so far, and government data shows the mortality rate in the district is 2.73 per cent, which is higher than the national average at 1.65 per cent.

"The number of active cases is 5,011, which include patients in home isolation. So far, 11,313 people have been discharged post recovery," an official said. The first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here on March 24, and the numbers have shown a steady rise through August, and the trend seems to have held on in the first half of September, officials pointed out.