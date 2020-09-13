Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists publish images of coronavirus infected cells

In the research, the scientists inoculated the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 into human bronchial epithelial cells of the lungs, which they then examined 96 hours later using the high-powered scanning electron microscopy. The images, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, were re-colorised, and show infected hairy ciliated cells with strands of mucus attached to cilia tips.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:33 IST
Scientists publish images of coronavirus infected cells
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have produced images of the novel coronavirus infecting lab-grown respiratory tract cells, findings that illustrate the number of virus particles that are produced and released per cell inside the lungs. The researchers, including Camille Ehre from the University of North Carolina (UNC) Children's Research Institute, captured these images to illustrate how intense SARS-CoV-2 infection of the airways can be in very graphic and easily understood images.

The generated high-powered microscopic images show a large number of the virus particles on human respiratory surfaces, ready to spread infection across tissues, and to other people. In the research, the scientists inoculated the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 into human bronchial epithelial cells of the lungs, which they then examined 96 hours later using the high-powered scanning electron microscopy.

The images, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, were re-colorised, and show infected hairy ciliated cells with strands of mucus attached to cilia tips. The scientists explained that the cilia are hair-like structures on the surface of airway epithelial cells that transport mucus and trapped viruses from the lungs.

Using a higher power magnification, they showed the structure and density of SARS-CoV-2 produced by human airway epithelia. These virus particles, the researchers said, are the complete, infectious form of the virus released onto respiratory surfaces by infected host cells. They said the imaging research helps illustrate the incredibly high number of virions produced and released per cell inside the human respiratory system. According to the scientists, the large viral burden is a source for spread of infection to multiple organs of an infected individual, and likely mediates the high frequency of COVID-19 transmission to others. They said the images make a strong case for the use of masks by infected and uninfected individuals to limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's parliament speaker says he opposes way cabinet being formed

Lebanons parliamentary speaker said his group opposed the way the prime minister-designate was forming a new cabinet and that it would not join on those terms, but that he would still cooperate to stabilise the nation in crisis, his office ...

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Iranian state TV on Saturday reported that the countrys authorities executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man, after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old condemned mans life to be spared. State TV quoted the chief justic...

James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season. James had joind Everton earlier this week from Real Madrid. As a result, the playmaker has not reunited wi...

I-League: Akbar Khan hopes to follow in brother Imran's footsteps on Neroca return

In February this year, Neroca FC set the Imphal Derby on fire as they registered a 5-0 win over city rivals TRAU FC in front of 34,971 spectators at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Among the chief architects of the win was midfielder Imran Khan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020