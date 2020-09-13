Lt Governor thanks Centre, ICMR for help to contain COVID-19

Puducherry, Sept 13 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Sunday said the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have come to the rescue of the territorial government in evolving and implementing measures to contain COVID-19. In her address to the people on virtual mode, she thanked the Centre and ICMR on behalf of the people of Puducherry and its administration for helping in controlling the coronavirus.

She said that in addition to the Union Home and Health Ministry's steps taken to help the Union Territory, the local government has strengthened its machinery by assigning the Secretary-cum-Commissioner for Relief and Rehabilitation A Anbarasu and the Health Secretary T Arun the task to monitor and ensure various measures were in place to prevent the people from suffering. Bedi said the territorial government had ramped up testing centres resulting in the increase in number of samples being tested. "Now, we are able to zero in on the actual number of people suffering because of the pandemic," she said.

She said that basically the cooperation of the people counted much. "If the people extend cooperation, the present percentage of fatality could be brought down early making use of the improved infrastructure in the hospitals," she said. She appealed to the people to approach hospitals immediately if they develop even minor symptoms of COVID-19.

"Do not delay going to the hospitals or the nearest primary health centres for examination so that a major havoc could be avoided," she said..