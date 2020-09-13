UK records 3,330 daily cases of COVID-19

The United Kingdom has reported 3,330 confirmed new daily cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier.

It also reported a further five deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 41,628, according to figures that show fatalities within 28 days of a first positive test. Scotland reported 244 new cases, the most since May 6.

England is due to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb a rise in infections.