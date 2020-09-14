Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest one-day rise in cases in nearly 3 months
Australia's second most populous state, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus second wave, on Monday reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly three months. Officials recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Victoria, as a tight lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was partially eased.Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:12 IST
Australia's second most populous state, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus second wave, on Monday reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly three months.
Officials recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Victoria, as a tight lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was partially eased. Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, was placed under strict lockdown measures in early August after more than 700 cases were detected in Victoria state in a single day.
From Monday, the city's 5 million residents will be allowed outside for exercise for two hours, double the limit under the original lockdown measures, while a nightly curfew has also been shortened. Australia has recorded a total of 27,000 COVID-19 infections, including 817 deaths.
ALSO READ
Victoria, Australia sees new COVID-19 cases back in triple digits
COVID-19: Australia to provide USD 1.48 mn worth of PPE to Indonesian military
Australia, New Zealand tread cautiously as coronavirus lingers
Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more
China launches second probe into Australian wine imports