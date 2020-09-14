Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baby heartbeat reveals the stress of having a depressed or anxious mother

Scientists have shown that the babies of mothers dealing with anxiety or depression exhibit physiologically stronger signs of stress than babies of healthy mothers when given a standard stress test.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:03 IST
Baby heartbeat reveals the stress of having a depressed or anxious mother
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have shown that the babies of mothers dealing with anxiety or depression exhibit physiologically stronger signs of stress than babies of healthy mothers when given a standard stress test. These babies show a significantly increased heart rate, which researchers fear may lead to imprinted emotional stresses as the child grows up.

The interaction of mother and infant, especially in the early months of life, plays a huge role in healthy development. Some mothers, particularly those suffering from mood disorders such as depression, anxiety, or post-natal depression, have difficulties regulating infant's negative affection, which is believed to create insecurities in the children as they grow older. Mood disorders (such as (irritability, changing moods, mild depression) are common during the pregnancy and the postpartum period, occurring in 10-20% of women.

The effect of "emotionally distant" mothers for infants was demonstrated in the famous "Still Face Test" (see notes), first devised in the 1970s; mothers were asked to playfully interact with their babies, and then spend a period where they "blank" all interaction, before resuming normal contact. During the second phase (Still-Face episode) babies showed heightened negative emotionality as well as a reduction of social engagement and avoiding behaviours.

Now in a preliminary finding, German researchers have shown that during the period where the mother withdraws attention, babies of anxious or depressed mothers had a significant rise in heart rate, on average 8 beats per minute more than that of the babies of healthy mothers. These babies were also classified by their mothers as having a more difficult temperament than healthy babies. "To our knowledge, this is one of the first times this physical effect has been seen in 3 months old infants. This may feed into other physiological stress systems leading to imprinted psychological problems", said researcher Fabio Blanco-Dormond of the University of Heidelberg.

The researchers recruited a total of 50 mothers and their babies: 20 mothers exhibiting with depression or anxiety disorders around the time of birth, and 30 healthy controls. Each mother-baby couple underwent the Still Face Paradigm. Mothers were asked to play with their babies for 2 minutes, then to cut off all interaction while maintaining eye contact. After 2 more minutes mothers then resumed playful interaction. Throughout the test, researchers measured the heart rates of both mother and baby.

"We found that if a mother was anxious or depressed, their baby had a more sensitive physiological response to stress during the test than did the babies of healthy mothers. This was a statistically significant increase of an average of 8 beats per minute during the non-interactive phase. This is a preliminary finding, so we need to repeat it with a larger sample to make sure that the results are consistent. This is our next step", said Fabio Blanco-Dormond. "This work means that it is important to diagnose and treat depressive and anxiety disorders in new mothers because it has an immediate impact on the stress system of the baby," said Professor Veerle Bergink, Director of Women's Mental Health Program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York as a comment on the research.

"Prior studies showed not only short term but also long term adverse effects of postpartum mood disorders on the children. Most postpartum mood disorders start during, or even before pregnancy, and early diagnosis is therefore important," Bergink added. (ANI)

Also Read: Tennis-Djokovic out to make hay while the sun shines in New York

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Improved early psychosis detection system may halve risk in young people

Doctors have developed a new data mining method to detect many young people with emerging psychosis. The new method, based on advanced data mining to pick up early risk signs from schools, hospitals, and general doctors, will be presented a...

Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to heed warnings

A collective failure by political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for an infectious disease pandemic has transformed a world at risk to a world in disorder, according to a report on international epidemic preparedness. Financial and po...

Reliance's stake sale in retail segment will allow growth while maintaining zero net debt: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service said on Monday that Reliance Industries Ltds RILs divestment of 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm to private equity firm Silver Lake Partners for Rs 7,500 crore is credit positive as it will enable the Indian co...

LG WING official renders, specs leaked ahead of today's launch

LG Electronics is gearing up to launch its first Explorer Project smartphone, the LG WING, with a rotating dual-screen today at 1000 AM EDT. Ahead of the official unveiling, high-resolution renders and specifications of the upcoming phone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020