Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asthma patients given risky levels of steroid tablets, finds study

A recent study found that more than one-quarter of asthma patients have been prescribed potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets. With the findings, researchers warned that the prescription of dangerous amounts of steroid tablets puts them at greater risk of serious side-effects.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:17 IST
Asthma patients given risky levels of steroid tablets, finds study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study found that more than one-quarter of asthma patients have been prescribed potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets. With the findings, researchers warned that the prescription of dangerous amounts of steroid tablets puts them at greater risk of serious side-effects. Researchers, led by University of Queensland Professor John Upham, analysed data from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) to find out how often Australians with asthma were taking repeated courses of steroid tablets. The study was published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Professor Upham said the study looked at more than 120,000 cases where asthma patients were given one or more prescriptions for steroid tablets by their doctor between 2014 and 2018. "Researchers found more than 25 per cent of those patients were more likely to have a chronic condition," Professor Upham said.

"Short courses of steroid tablets can be effective at treating asthma attacks in the short term, but it's becoming clear that repeated use may cause significant long term side-effects like diabetes, osteoporosis and cataracts. Around 2.5 million Australians have asthma, with the condition affecting more women than men.

Professor Upham said the best way to prevent asthma attacks was by regularly using preventer inhalers. "Unfortunately, our study found half of the asthma patients given repeated scripts for steroid tablets were not using inhalers as often as they should," he said.

"Better approaches are needed to educate and support asthma patients and encourage them to use preventer inhalers regularly. "This is the best way to avoid or minimise the need for steroid tablets, and the side effects they can produce." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HCL Technologies shares jump over 10 pc; Mcap rises by Rs 19,715 cr

Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies zoomed over 10 per cent on Monday after the company said its revenue and operating margin for the September quarter are expected to be meaningfully better than the top end of its previous forecas...

Governments urged to invest more in green cities to beat coronavirus slump

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From planting more trees to saving on energy use in old buildings, governments should look at greening their cities to create jobs and spur growth as they seek to revive econom...

INTERVIEW-Poland's anti-LGBT+ tirade similar to pre-war 'dehumanising' of Jews, MEP says

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A prominent gay politician in Poland has compared the governments repeated attacks on the LGBT community to the way Jewish people were dehumanised in the run-up to World War Tw...

ANALYSIS-Nvidia acquisition of Arm throws company into tech spat between U.S. and China

Nvidia Corps 40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm is set to catapult it into the fray of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, analysts and lawyers say. Arms blueprints for powering chipsets are a critical component f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020