Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after 'dangerous' COVID-19 battle

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after recovering from the new coronavirus, saying he had survived "the most dangerous challenge" of his life. "I said to myself, with satisfaction, 'You have got away with it again'," a smiling Berlusconi told reporters at the gates of Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:46 IST
Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after 'dangerous' COVID-19 battle
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after recovering from the new coronavirus, saying he had survived "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

"I said to myself, with satisfaction, 'You have got away with it again'," a smiling Berlusconi told reporters at the gates of Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted on Sept. 3, after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 83-year-old media tycoon developed double pneumonia and was considered a high-risk patient because of his age and underlying health conditions, including heart problems.

Berlusconi, dressed in a dark suit and wearing a shirt and tie, said the viral load from his swab was "the highest among the tens of thousands" of patients treated at the hospital. He is believed to have caught the virus while on holiday in his villa on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and he urged people to take the ailment seriously.

"Each one of us is exposed to the risk of infecting others. I repeat my call for maximum responsibility from everyone," Berlusconi said. He is expected to remain in isolation for several more days in his villa in Arcore, outside Milan.

Berlusconi remains the head of the centre-right Forza Italia party, but is not expected to take part in rallies for a raft of regional elections slated for Sept. 20-21. His illness coincided with a period of heightened speculation over the future of his family media group Mediaset , after a European court ruled in favour of French rival Vivendi in a long-running dispute with the Italian broadcaster. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones and Bernadette Baum)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mostly rise as investors look ahead to Fed

Global shares mostly rose Monday, continuing a period of increased volatility, as traders awaited cues from the US central bank later in the week. US shares appeared set for gains with Dow futures up 1 per cent and SP 500 futures up 1.3 per...

EU plays the money card as Johnson faces Brexit revolt in parliament

The European Union on Monday ramped up pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step back from breaking the Brexit divorce treaty, delaying a key decision on Londons euro clearing just as he faces a rebellion in the British parliament.Th...

COVID-19: Goa BJP MLAs Fernandes, Sopte test positive

Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias TonyFernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novelcoronavirus infection, a senior state health departmentofficial said on MondaySt Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital sinceSunday while Mandrem...

Mnuchin says he will continue to work on COVID-19 deal -CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said there still could be a deal with Congress for more federal coronavirus aid, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also voiced optimism despite the Senates failure to pass an aid bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020