COVID-19 shifted focus to integrated health management: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday said COVID-19 has reinforced the belief that a healthy integration of different medical streams is key to successful management of diseases that are otherwise not completely amenable to treatment by any single stream. He said varied experiences and research studies from across the world point to the fact that the immune system and natural resistance of the human body play a major role in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. "Therefore, immunity building techniques drawn from all streams whether it is Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga or Naturopathy have gained popularity ever since the world came in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said that COVID-19 has shifted the focus to integrated health management.

"COVID has also reiterated the belief that healthy integration and synergism of different streams of medical management are the key to successful management of various diseases and disorders which may not be otherwise completely amenable to treatment by any single stream of medicine," the minister said. Singh was interacting with a delegation of the "Brahmarishi Doodhadhari Burfani International Medical and Research Institute'' Haridwar, that had come to present a proposal based on a new homeopathy research study on COVID-19, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. As per the proposal, homeopathy remedy developed by the institute could have beneficial effects against coronavirus, it said.

"After giving a patient hearing to the delegation, Singh referred them to the Ministry of AYUSH for evaluation and verification of the claims made by the research study," the statement said. He recalled that ever since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister, he has brought to the centre stage the virtues of the indigenous systems of medical management.

